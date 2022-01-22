Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.