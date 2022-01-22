Maytus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.9% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $36.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.63. 2,588,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,005. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.56.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

