M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.73) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get M&C Saatchi alerts:

M&C Saatchi stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.90. M&C Saatchi has a 52 week low of GBX 89 ($1.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.