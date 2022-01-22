McDonald’s Co. (MCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.38 on March 15th

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $10.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $254.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.61. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.54.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McDonald’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of McDonald’s worth $1,934,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

