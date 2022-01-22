Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,086,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

