Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBL opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

