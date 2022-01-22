Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,964 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BBL opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
