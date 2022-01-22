Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $276,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after buying an additional 360,844 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,508,000 after buying an additional 92,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

NYSE:HD opened at $349.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.53 and its 200 day moving average is $358.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

