Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,150,000 after buying an additional 380,203 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 45,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 63,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $114.69 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $116.53.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

