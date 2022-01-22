Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.17

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $9.50. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 63,768 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.50%. This is a boost from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

