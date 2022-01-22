Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $97,938.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001387 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,628,165 coins and its circulating supply is 79,628,068 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

