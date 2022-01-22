MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.80 Million

Brokerages forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post sales of $196.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.30 million and the lowest is $194.30 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $781.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.33 million to $784.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $814.20 million, with estimates ranging from $811.47 million to $816.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

MGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.99. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 155.56%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

