MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

NYSE MGP traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $43.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

