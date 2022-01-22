MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MGPI. Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,990 shares of company stock worth $925,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 39.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 297.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 27.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.