Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.3% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Microsoft by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Microsoft by 337.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

