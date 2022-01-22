Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 65,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 103,963 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,309,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 37,312 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $296.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

