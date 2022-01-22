Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $360.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.88.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.