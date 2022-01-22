Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.75.

MIME stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.85. Mimecast has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

