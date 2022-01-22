MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $9.66

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $10.26. MINISO Group shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 11,050 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

