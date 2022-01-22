Minter Network Price Hits $0.0027 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $14.08 million and $22,575.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.13 or 0.00187864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00052047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00173766 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00033981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,352,775,624 coins and its circulating supply is 5,147,566,057 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

