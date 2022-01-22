Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Purchases C$18,810.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,078,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,744,526.69.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, John Tognetti acquired 61,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,835.90.

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti acquired 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,323.35.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Tognetti acquired 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Tognetti acquired 400,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, John Tognetti acquired 24,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,456.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Tognetti bought 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,642.80.

On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

CVE MRZ opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

