Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFY opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. Mitie Group has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

