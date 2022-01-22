Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $31,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 173,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 11.0% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 110,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

