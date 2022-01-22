Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $36.71 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of United Rentals worth $36,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 513.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,294,000 after buying an additional 431,029 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after buying an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.36.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $297.17 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

