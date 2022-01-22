Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $40.83 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $40,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $152.13 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

