Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $41.65 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.47% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $41,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $181.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,837. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

