Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $34,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average of $179.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.