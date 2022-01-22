Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,943 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $32,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,067,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,333,000 after acquiring an additional 201,314 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,891,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,163,000 after acquiring an additional 53,993 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

