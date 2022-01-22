Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $44,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $237.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

