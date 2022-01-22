Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,287 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $39,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after acquiring an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,651,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $364.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.41 and its 200 day moving average is $420.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.50 and a fifty-two week high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

