Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,300 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $35,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,073,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in Autodesk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.53.

Autodesk stock opened at $239.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.82 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.