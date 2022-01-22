Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 614 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,964 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 177.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth $38,865,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

