Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 720 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $37,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 16,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,273,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $222.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.27 and a 200-day moving average of $296.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.61 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VEEV. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.32.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.