Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 81,280 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of NIO worth $44,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIO by 28.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in NIO by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 16.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 8.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $27.35 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.76.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

