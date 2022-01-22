Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,427 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $33,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 95,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $110.01 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.27 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

