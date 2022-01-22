MKM Partners Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $200.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRV. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $169.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

