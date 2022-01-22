Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

MTEM stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 151.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,011,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 5.4% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 748,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,607 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 38.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.