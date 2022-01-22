Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.48. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. Research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

