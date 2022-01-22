Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $73.00. The stock traded as high as $68.17 and last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 7244901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 274,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

