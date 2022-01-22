MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 201,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,300,246 shares.The stock last traded at $9.12 and had previously closed at $8.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peggy Vaughan acquired 44,977 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 271,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

