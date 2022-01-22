Morgan Stanley Cuts Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Price Target to €16.00

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €16.20 ($18.41) to €16.00 ($18.18) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. Getlink has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

Get Getlink alerts:

About Getlink

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.