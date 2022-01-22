Morgan Stanley Cuts Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $325.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $320.06.

ISRG stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $336.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.84. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

