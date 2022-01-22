Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.75

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.75 and traded as high as C$17.87. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$17.55, with a volume of 56,458 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$657.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.75.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.