Mrweb Finance (AMA) Price Tops $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Mrweb Finance (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Mrweb Finance has a market capitalization of $405,016.83 and approximately $2.33 million worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mrweb Finance has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mrweb Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00045032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Mrweb Finance Coin Profile

Mrweb Finance (AMA) is a coin. Mrweb Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,750,000 coins. Mrweb Finance’s official Twitter account is @MrwebFinance . The Reddit community for Mrweb Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Mrweb_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MrWeb Finance is a simplified and trusted Decentralized Financial system for people who are looking to earn from the crypto space.”

