M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share.

NYSE MTB traded down $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.11. 2,660,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $149.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

