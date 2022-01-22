Multiplier Market Capitalization Achieves $13,930.03 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $13,930.03 and approximately $1,144.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.75 or 0.06902139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,258.08 or 1.00156851 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

