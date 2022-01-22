Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 142 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

NYSE DTE opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

