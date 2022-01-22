Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after purchasing an additional 286,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 267,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

