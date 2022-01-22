Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after buying an additional 1,937,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 6,096.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 1,180,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MAC opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.