Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.17.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

