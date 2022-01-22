Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at $148,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,600 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $2,426,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,887 shares of company stock worth $8,061,577. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

